MEA Urges Indians In Afghanistan To ‘immediately Return’ As Taliban Led-violence Escalates

In a bizarre fold of events, swinging into action the Indian government issued a security advisory for Indians in war-torn Afghanistan. Indians especially in Mazar-e-Sharif have been asked to leave amid escalating oppression from the terrorist outfit Taliban. The prompt action holds relevance as the extremist group is hell-bent on violent territorial gains and at cost of the lives of thousands of civilians.

The emergency advisory by MEA urged Indians in Afghanistan to board commercial/special flights to India before commercial aviation services to cities and provinces are discontinued owing to Taliban-infused violence.

"All Indian nationals visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan are strongly advised to keep themselves updated on the availability of commercial flights from various parts of Afghanistan and make immediate travel arrangements to return to India before commercial air services are discontinued," the advisory read.

Security Advisory for Indian Nationals in Afghanistan by MEA

Indians located in areas under frequent attacks and insurgency have been asked to register with the embassy to board a special flight that has been scheduled for later today from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. They have been provided with emergency phone numbers- 0785891303 and 0785891301 wherein they have been asked to send their details including full name, passport number, and date of expiry.

While Indian nationals working for Afghan or foreign companies in Afghanistan have been asked to immediately ask their employer to facilitate their travel from project sites to India, the Indian companies operating are 'strongly advised to withdraw their Indian employees out of project sites in the country.

'Special attention to Indian media in Afghanistan'

The security advisory states that it stands equally valid for Indian media persons present or arriving in Afghanistan and asked them to contact the Security Wing of the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan. Given the rapid escalation in violent clashes and security in the country, the media persons have been asked to make a better assessment of the risks involved.

"It is very essential that all Indian media persons staying/arriving in Afghanistan to establish contact with Public Affairs and Security Wing of the Embassy for a personalised briefing, including specific advice for the location they are travelling to," MEA stated.

Taliban's territorial gains surge in Afghanistan

The Indian embassy in Mazar-e-Sharif is also set to shut down temporarily, evacuating its diplomats from the consulate after the Taliban seized control of the city yesterday, the sixth city to be seized by the Taliban. The terrorist outfit has already captured about 3 regional capital cities and has seized control over the key northern cities of Kunduz, the sixth-largest city in the country and overran two other provincial capitals taking blatant advantage of the final withdrawal of the US and NATO troops. The Taliban are purportedly advancing towards Kabul city, at present.

The shift of reigns and the unprecedented power crisis in Afghanistan has displaced over 200,000 people, as per data provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The OCHA report shows a massive hike in the number of internally displaced people (IDPs) who are looking for a safer and better environment for themselves and their families. Afghanistan is facing severe violence orchestrated by the Taliban since the USA and NATO announced the withdrawal from the country on September 11.