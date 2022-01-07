MEA Welcomes Joint Statement Issued By P5 Nations To Avoid Nuclear War & Arms Race

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday hailed the joint statement issued by the five nuclear-armed States on the prevention of nuclear war as well as arms race. "We appreciate the Joint Statement, which stresses the importance of tackling nuclear threats and expresses a desire to work towards a more secure security environment," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a press briefing. For the first time, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States released a joint declaration pledging to avoid an arms race and not to target each other or any other country, according to a UN report.

The five countries, who are also permanent members of the UN Security Council, also known as the P5, acknowledged that such weapons should not be spread further. The MEA spokesperson said that India has a doctrine of maintaining a credible minimum deterrence based on a 'No First Use posture and non-use of nuclear weapons' against non-nuclear-armed states as a responsible nuclear-weapon state. He went on to say that India remains committed to nuclear disarmament that is universal, non-discriminatory, and verifiable.

India will continue to contribute to global nuclear non-proliferation & disarmament agenda: MEA

"India's annual resolution at the UNGA on ‘Reducing Nuclear Danger’ calls for steps to reduce the risk of unintentional or accidental use of nuclear weapons," Bagchi stated as per ANI. He further remarked that India will continue to contribute to the global nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament agenda. Earlier on Wednesday (Jan. 5), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the historic joint statement issued by the five nuclear-armed States.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI