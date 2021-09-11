Measles Cases 'temporarily Pause' US-bound Flights Of Afghan Evacuees, States White House

The US on Friday paused the Afghan evacuation flights after at least four cases of measles were discovered on board. All the positive diagnoses for measles came from the Afghan nationals that arrived in the United States, informed White House press secretary Jen Psaki at the presser. The decision to halt Afghan-bound flights was recommended by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "out of an abundance of caution given four measles cases,” she said. The said individuals were isolated and quarantined in the US government facilities. A full contact tracing is underway, said Psaki.

Measles cases were detected among the Afghan evacuees that landed on the Dulles International Airport, and shortly, an inter-agency deputy committee meeting was held to tackle the risks of spread, a senior Department of Homeland Security official and at least two US officials told news agency NPR. On the interagency calls, the US DHS and one other official stated that the measles outbreak is expected to create a choke point in the Afghan evacuation process, as the US also warns hitch at bases in Germany and Qatar due to the sudden suspension of the Kabul inbound flights in two bases by the US Customs and Border Protection.

"Operation ‘Allies Welcome’ identified a single guest who had arrived last Saturday and who presented with symptoms consistent with measles,” a statement by Fort McCoy, an army base in Wisconsin seen by CNN, read.

'Adverse effect' on evacuees

A US government document seen Friday by The Associated Press cited “unspecified health safety concerns” as the reason for the temporary halt. It goes on to add that the inbound flight halt would "severely impact" operations at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, additionally will have an "adverse effect" on 10,000 evacuees. At the Ramstein base, hundreds of the Afghan evacuees have been made to stay longer than the 10-day limit Germany had agreed on with the US post the chaotic drawdown of US and allied forces on the 31 August deadline, according to news agencies reports.

Ramstein Air Base is being used by the US forces as the transit site to land Afghans at a specified period before flying them to the United States. Apart from Germany, several other nations like Qatar, Spain, Kosovo, Kuwait, and many more have struck a deal with the US to land the Kabul evacuation military planes and temporarily host refugees at the US processing sites. National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne had informed reporters Friday that as many as 32 Americans and two US green-card holders and 13 others were flown out of Kabul on board a Qatar Airways flight. According to State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter, 100 American citizens in total were left behind in Kabul.