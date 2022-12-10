Media In Afghanistan In Peril As Taliban Plan Further Restrictions On Journalists' Freedom

Instead of collaborating on a strategy to support the media workers in Afghanistan, the Taliban have once again pushed the country's media outlets to the margin, claiming that the authorities are preparing to formulate an appropriate direction for the media outlets, Khaama Press reported on Friday, December 9.

According to sources, the remarks were made by an executive of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department of Balkh, Mohammad Younis Rashid, after a recent gathering in Northern Mazar-e-Sharif province between the media and the Taliban’s acting government.

After Taliban took control of the country in August last year, as to locals in the country, the lack of a particular blueprint has posed a severe challenge for Afghan media to grow and prosper.

According to Khaama Press, Taliban imposed several restrictions on the media outlets in the war-torn country instead of formulating a comprehensive roadmap for the freedom of journalists in the country. The head of a private media outlet in Balkh, Abdul Baseer Abid said, "We have experienced limitations on media after the takeover of the current regime. Unfortunately, these restrictions will further push the media to the margin."

Meanwhile, a local journalist Sayed Mohammad Yazdan said, "The lack of a particular roadmap is a great challenge for the media to grow, therefore, the government should introduce a single policy that would fit with media and journalism."

UNAMA records human rights abuses of more than 200 reporters in Afghanistan

According to sources, several humanitarian organisations called out the violations against the journalists in Afghanistan. Earlier in November, in the wake of the excessive rise in crime against journalists in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) stated the human rights violation of at least 200 reporters in its report.

Taking to Twitter, UNAMA said, “Human rights abuses of more than 200 reporters in Afghanistan recorded by UNAMA since August 2021. Record high numbers include arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, threats, and intimidation.”

Sources said that since Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August last year, it held back women's rights advances and media freedom revoking the efforts on gender quality and freedom of speech in the country. Over 45 percent of journalists have quit since the terrorist outfit assumed power, according to a report by the South Asian Media Solidarity Network (SAMSN).

With the United Nations (UN) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemning the arrests and calling on the Taliban to stop intimidating local journalists and stifling freedom of speech through ongoing detentions and threats, the ever-increasing restrictions against the media in Afghanistan have also drawn widespread criticism on a global scale.

In their first press conference following their takeover in August, the Taliban made promises on women's rights, media freedom, and amnesty for government officials. Activists, former government workers, and journalists yet still continue to face retribution.