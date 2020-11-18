Medical Scholar Calls Elon Musk 'Space Karen' Over COVID-19 Comments, Netizens In Splits

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk went on a Twitter spree over “extremely bogus” COVID-19 testing, a medical scholar explained the reason by terming the SpaceX founder as “Space Karen”. A term that has now gone viral with most netizens saying it's his "accurate description". This terminology not only quickly caught on but also led hundreds of internet users to make memes depicting Musk as the ‘stereotypical image of a woman named, Karen’ in the United States. Musk is known to have gone on Twitter sprees over a spectrum of issues and most recently he “blabbered” about COVID-19 and its rapid testing that gave different results.

In the post, Tesla CEO refers to the BD Veritor test which is a nasal swabs-based test designed to give results in 15 minutes. But quickly, Emma Bell a PhD not only said that its “bogus” how “Space Karen” didn’t read about the testing when it has been reiterated by several medics that no test is 100% full proof for COVID-19. Even though initially the term used for people defying the restrictions and having baseless notions about the disease were termed ‘Covidiot’, for Elon Musk ‘Space Karen’ is being widely used by internet users because he didn’t give in to the explanations offered by others.

Rapid antigen tests trade sensitivity for speed. They return a result in <30 minutes, but can only detect COVID-19 when you're absolutely riddled with it. What's bogus is that Space Karen didn't read up on the test before complaining to his millions of followers. pic.twitter.com/a1Snfpm03h — Emma Bell PhD (@emmabell42) November 14, 2020

He didn't like the result of his test and wanted to speak to the manager. pic.twitter.com/zWmx5TDWfN — Nikita Leb (Don't jab it, Spray it) (@NickytaLeb) November 16, 2020

elon musk as space karen 😂🚀 still laughing about it! — selen (@seLentheberry) November 17, 2020

I learned a lot from Space Karen — Just A Demon With A Computer (@SDamnage) November 17, 2020

Wait someone called Elon Musk a “Space Karen?”



That’s it. Hall of fame. Retire the number. Hang her jersey. Karen is done. — THE BLESSED MADONNA (@Blessed_Madonna) November 17, 2020

Someone called Elon Musk "Space Karen" and that's officially the best thing I've seen on the internet in a while. — Cheb Mouad (@Cheb_Mouad) November 17, 2020

*holds out microphone*

ahem.

”Do you have any comments on people calling you a Space Karen?”



Please don’t activate Sentry mode on my Tesla overnight — Diamondar Boss (@DiamondarBoss) November 17, 2020

better or worse than Elon Musk being dubbed "Space Karen"? — Jamie Ippolito (@skimaine) November 18, 2020

“Hey,” my husband said. “Do you know why people are calling Elon Musk a space Karen?” “Yes,” I said. “I do.” — Rita J. King (@RitaJKing) November 17, 2020

Someone called Elon Musk 'space Karen'😭😭😭 — finally! someone (@CrunchyLeafPRO) November 17, 2020

‘Something bogus going on’

On November 12, Musk informed that he took four separate COVID-19 tests in the same laboratory, on the same day, and two returned negative while the other two were positive. "Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today,” Tesla CEO had immediately tweeted. “Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD," he added.

The SpaceX CEO was quick to point out that the rapid tests for the highly-infectious disease were unreliable, as he speculated how it may have been possible for him to test negative and positive to COVID-19 at the same time, referring to Becton Dickinson and Co’s speedy antigen check.

Elon Musk said that all four tests that he took were polymerase chain response (PCR) tests, adding that he had no noticeable symptoms for the respiratory disease when asked by a Twitter user if he had health issues. Musk answered, saying that he has felt “typical chilly”. “Nothing uncommon up to now,” Musk added.

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others. I’m getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

What is the general population (no knowledge of symptoms) accuracy of a sars-cov2 PCR test & is it possible to generate a false positive if you simply run enough cycles? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

