Meet 26-year-old Guinness World Record Holder Flossie, Oldest Living Cat In The World

They say cats have nine lives, but Flossie managed to make this one legendary. On Thursday, the Guinness World Records (GWR) announced that Flossie became the oldest living cat. The British cat is aged 26 years and 329 days.

The organisation recognised Flossie with the record, right before her 27th birthday. GWR took to Twitter to share the news, claiming that Flossie is the “human equivalent of 120 years old.”

New record: Oldest living cat - Flossie aged 26 years and 329 days 😸



She's the human equivalent of 120 years old! https://t.co/4dyGE4L0nV pic.twitter.com/JJd9gXSKmV — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 23, 2022

Talking about Flossie's petite stature, GWR in a recent statement said, “Don’t let appearances fool you: Flossie might still be as beautiful and playful as a kitty, but she’s a senior lady." The British cat is deaf and has issues with her eyesight, but the GWR made it clear that the brown and black beauty is in good health. Flossie had a long history of living in different homes and according to the owner, she loves cuddles and food.

'I feel like I live in her home': Flossies’ owner

Currently, the record-holder British cat lives with her owner, a young woman named Vicki. While speaking about her relationship with Flossie, Vicki said, “I feel like I am not sharing my home with the oldest cat. I feel like this is her home and I am encroaching on her space.” Vicki spoke about how the feline is still playful and curious despite her age.

Flossie enjoys cuddling with her owner and her favourite yellow blanket, not only this she is also a fan of a big bowl of food. "She never turns her nose up at the chance of a good meal," Vicki says. Flossie was born in December 1995 when she was adopted by a worker at the Merseyside Hospital. According to GWR, she lived with her owner until they passed away 10 years later.

Flossie then went from one home to another, however, she found herself homeless just after she turned 26. Cats Protection, UK’s leading cat welfare society took her in. Since cat owners usually look for younger cats, Flossie stayed with Cat Protections for a very long time, until she found her new home with Vicki. Speaking on Flossies' new feat, Naomi Rosling, Branch Co-ordinator of Cat’s Protection said, “We were flabbergasted when we saw that Flossie's vet records showed her to be 27 years old.”