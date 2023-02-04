Meet 30-year-old Bobi Who Holds Guinness World Record For Being The 'oldest Dog Ever'

The Portuguese purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, who has lived for double his life expectancy of 12 to 14 years, has become the world's oldest dog living dog, as per Guinness World Records (GWR). Earlier, the title was with a dog named Spike (23), a Chihuahua from Ohio. As per GWR's latest assessment, a breed of livestock guardian dog, Bobi has also broken the record of the oldest dog ever. He is 30 years and 266 days old as of February 1.

The world's oldest dog has spent his whole life with the Costa family in the village of Conqueiros, in Leiria, western Portugal. He has broken an almost century-old record held by Australian cattle dog Bluey, who lived for 29 years and 5 months between 1910 and 1939. The age of Bobi has been confirmed by the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria, and SIAC which is the pet database authorised by the Portuguese government.

Bobi at 30 years and 266 days

Taking to Twitter, GWR wrote: "New record: Oldest dog EVER - Bobi at 30 years and 266 days The secrets to a long life, according to human Leonel Costa, is free roaming, human food and socialising with other animals."

The secrets to a long life, according to human Leonel Costa, is free roaming, human food and socialising with other animals 🥰️ pic.twitter.com/Ur5c2Gh8yb — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 2, 2023

“Bobi has been a warrior for all these years, only he knows how he’s been holding on, it must not be easy because the average dog’s life span is not that high and if he spoke only he could explain this success,” said the Owner Leonel Costa while expressing his happiness. Leonel Costa also shared that he was eight years old when Bobi was born on May 11, 1992. According to the statement posted on the GWR's website, Bobi’s mother, Gira, lived to the age of 18, and another of the family’s dogs, Chicote, lived for 22 years. Further, Costa expressed that he never hoped of registering him as the oldest ever dog when he applied for the oldest living dog title.

“We see situations like this as a normal result of the life that they have, but Bobi is one of a kind,” said Costa in the statement.

