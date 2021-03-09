Meet Tashnuva Shishir, Who Broke Barriers To Become Bangladesh's First Trans News Anchor

Amid rampant discrimination and violence that the 1.5 million transgenders are subjected to in Bangladesh, Tashnuva Anan Shishir is the first from her community to become a news presenter. Bangladesh's Boishaki TV on Monday telecasted Shishir's first 3-minute news bulletin. The channel is also the first media house in the South Asian nation to break stereotypes as it went vocal against the long-running abuse that trans individuals have faced in the country.

The spokesperson of Boishalhi TV Julfikar Ali Manik said "We were determined to give Shishir a chance to shine despite the risk of backlash from a section of viewers in the conservative nation. Her debut has marked a historic step," he acknowledged. Shishir who acted in theatre plays before she got into Boishakhi told one of the leading US dailies "I went to many channels seeking an opportunity for auditions. But only Boishakhi was brave enough to take me in."

'My father stopped talking to me when I confronted him with reality'

Born Kamal Hossain Shishir, she first discovered the changes in her personality in her teens. She realised that she was trapped in a man's body and when she confronted her father with her reality, she said "He stopped talking to me." She recollects that she was bullied and abused at her young age while many a time she was also sexually assaulted.

Referring to her confrontation with her father, she said "I committed suicide four times as the bullying was unbearable. Neighbours would tell my father about how I should act or walk in a masculine way," she explained as she said, "I fled home and went to the capital Dhaka where I started living alone." She later moved to the central city of Narayanganj in Bangladesh where she sought advice from specialists and underwent hormone therapy.

First transgender person in Bangladesh to pursue Master's in Public Health

She later was part of charitable trusts where she helped people along with acting in theatres, to support her studies and for livelihood. She pursued her education and went on to become the first transgender person in the country to pursue a Master's in Public Health from the James P Grant School of Public Health in Dhaka.



However, she wasn't still spared from the abusive atmosphere she had long witnessed against her community. But when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government in 2013 allowed trans individuals to be identified as a separate gender, Shishir could find her ways further. She completed her studies while working for charities.



Meanwhile, the trans in 2018 were allowed to cast their vote and this furthered her determination to pursue a job. After two years of facing rejection, she was finally recognised by Boishakhi TV for her talent. Her first show aired earlier this week after which she wished "I want the suffering of my community and its people to end. I don't want them to live a miserable life. I hope they will find jobs as per their skills."

