Meet Toco, The Japanese Man Who Spent $14,000 To Transform Himself Into A Dog

A Japanese man transformed himself into a dog by spending a whopping $14,000 on a custom-made dog costume. According to The New York Post, the man who goes by the name Toco online said that the costume helped him actualise his “dream” of becoming a canine. The man with his peculiar interest has gained popularity among netizens. His YouTube Channel where he boasts about his endeavours has managed to garner 35.8K subscribers.

Earlier this month, he shared a video on YouTube in which he can be seen strolling around in public as a dog for the first time. In the video, the bystanders can be seen in complete awe of the dog wearing the collie costume. “Do you remember your dreams from when you are little? You want to be a hero or a wizard,” he wrote in the clip. “I remember writing in my grade school graduation book that I wanted to be a dog and walk outside,” Toco who embellished his outfit with a harness strapped around his furry abdomen admitted that he was “nervous” and “scared” of venturing out.

It took 40 days to create that costume

The company that made the costume is called Zeppet. According to The New York Post, the company said that it took 40 days to create the furry costume which cost around 2 million Yen. “Modeled after a collie dog, it reproduces the appearance of a real dog walking on four legs,” the company’s spokesperson told news.com.au. Despite garnering popularity online, Toco stated that he keeps his desires private from friends and family. “I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird,” told Mirror. “My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal,” he added. He insisted that he does not want his hobbies to be known by the people he works with. “They think it’s weird that I want to be a dog. For the same reason why I can’t show my real face,” he said.