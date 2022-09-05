Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has stated that she has made an "active effort" to forgive the British Royal Family. The former American actress further added in a interview with The Cut magazine that she could still 'say anything' about her time with the Royals because there is nothing legal that would prevent her from speaking out.

When asked if there was possibility for forgiveness between her, the Royal Family, and her own family, Meghan replied, "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything."

During the interview, the Suits actress revealed that she and her husband Prince Harry "upset the dynamic of the hierarchy" while in the UK "just by existing." Meghan, 41, and Harry, 37, have had a strained relationship with Britain's royal family since they resigned down from royal duties and left the country in early 2020, citing what they called the British media's insufferable intrusions and discriminatory views.

They have openly expressed their displeasure with the royal family since relocating to California, where they are now ensconced with their two young children. Meghan talked about racism in the monarchy in a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, and Harry said Charles had stopped returning his calls.

Harry, Meghan returned to UK: Report

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to the United Kingdom for the first time since the Queen's silver jubilee festivities in June. According to Hello Magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to fly commercial instead of using their private plane.

During their journey, the couple will visit numerous organisations in the United Kingdom and will also fly to Germany for the 'Invictus Games 2023 One Year to Go event' in Dusseldorf. A representative for the Sussexes confirmed the trip in August, saying, "Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP