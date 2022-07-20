Meghan Markle Rushes To Help Coughing Woman At UNGA; Netizens Laud Her Gesture

Netizens were mesmerised to see how the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, rushed to help a coughing woman who sat behind her at the UN headquarters on Monday. The heart-warming gesture was witnessed when a woman started coughing in the midst of the UN General Assembly’s annual celebration arranged for Nelson Mandela International Day.

While the programme was underway, Markle, who was sitting next to her husband Prince Harry, noticed a fellow member of the audience starting to cough. Within a few seconds, Markle approached the lady and offered her own water bottle. After taking a few sips, the woman was seen returning the water bottle to Markle where the duo exchanged a few words before settling down to their respective seats.

Meanwhile, the heart-warming gesture was praised by fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the internet, with some calling it a real illustration of "Meghan's character". "To offer your bottle of water to another woman who is coughing tells me more of Duchess Meghan's character, than any hit piece book written about her," commented a Twitter user. "Meghan giving her bottle of water to the lady behind her. Always kind and caring," wrote another.

"Exactly, these small, compassionate, helpful and kind things show an authentically good person turned towards people," commented a third.

Prince Harry appeals to celebrate Mandela Day every day

Notably, the General Assembly established July 18 -- Mandela’s birthday -- as an international day to honour him not only by celebrating his life and contributions but by carrying out the tradition of participating in a community service activity. This time, the UNGA invited both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to address the house. During the occasion, Harry criticised the United States Supreme Court's judgment to strike down the Roe v Wade ruling and dubbed it the “rolling back of constitutional rights.”

He even challenged people to commit to celebrating the former President of South Africa not just once a year but every day by carrying out acts of service to improve the world. "We have an obligation to give as much -- if not more -- than we take. Let’s seek out what we have in common, empower all people to reclaim our democracies, and harness the light of Mandela’s memory to illuminate the way forward," he said.

(Image: @Sussex98/Twitter)