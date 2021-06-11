Mehul Choksi Bail Plea LIVE Updates: Dominica HC Adjourns Hearing In Choksi's Bail Plea

Quick links:
The hearing in Mehul Choksi's bail plea has been adjourned by Dominica HC.
Mehul Choksi purportedly went "missing" after going out for dinner in Antigua island on May 23 and could not be traced even though his vehicle was traced in the Jolly Harbour later. Following a yellow notice alert, Dominican authorities arrested Choksi for allegedly illegally entering the country via Toucari Beach. While Choksi is seeking to be repatriated to Antigua where he enjoys citizenship, Antigua PM Gaston Browne has now refused to grant him entry in Antigua and asked the Dominican government to directly deport him to India. An eight-member team of the CBI, the ED, and the Ministry of External Affairs had flown to Dominica to pursue the case for Choksi's deportation, but have now returned to India.
Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, have been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018 and India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018. While the UK has ordered Modi's deportation, Choksi is currently housed in Dominica-China Friendship Hospital under police guard after being denied bail.
In yet another setback to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, the Dominican government has declared him as a 'prohibited immigrant'. The Dominican National Security and Home Affairs ministry has ordered its police to take necessary action to remove Choksi from Dominica as per the procedure. The order issued by the Dominica govt on May 25 has been accessed by Republic TV on Thursday.
Even as Mehul Choksi continues to peddle the "abduction" theory, the Antigua and Barbuda Cabinet on Thursday discussed the investigation into the matter. While the fugitive's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal that he was abducted from Antigua and Barbuda, tortured by some persons, and forcefully brought to Dominica on May 23, this has not been substantiated so far. The Antigua police have commenced their probe after the fugitive's lawyers wrote to the Police Commissioner on June 6, reportedly providing names of his abductors.
Revealing that they have received no new information from Dominica, the Cabinet of the island nation affirmed that all facts of the alleged kidnapping will be uncovered. This theory has already been rubbished by Mehul Choksi's "friend" Barbara Jarabica who claimed that he intended to use her as a backup plan to make his abduction look authentic. Meanwhile, Gurjit Singh Bhandal who has been accused of playing a role in this purported crime has denied any connection from Choksi's disappearance from Antigua and Barbuda.
Two petitions have been filed before the Dominican court. One is the Habeus Corpus filed by Mehul Choksi, which claims that he has been detained illegally. That case will be heard on July 1.
The matter being heard currently is Choksi's bail plea where he has sought release from Dominican authorities after he was arrested as he surprisingly landed in Dominica after having gone missing from Antigua & Barbuda.
A day after the Government of India filed an affidavit proving the fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi’s Indian citizenship, the Dominica High Court is set hear the bail plea before it at 9:30 PM IST. The High Court will be delivering its judgement on the cross-examination of CBI sought by Mehul Choksi's counsel as CBI officer Sharda Raut who is leading the legal fight to drag Choksi back to India, signed the affidavit submitted in the country's top court. The affidavit filed by Indian Government assumes great significance as it has never been done before and has even taken Choksi's team by surprise as the CBI team formally entered the wanted fugitive's bail plea before the Dominican High Court.