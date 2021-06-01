Mehul Choksi Case: Antigua PM Denies Prior Knowledge Of 'abduction' Amid Growing Criticism

Seeking to address the domestic criticism over the Mehul Choksi issue, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne denied that he or his government had prior knowledge of the fugitive's alleged abduction. After he was reported missing on May 23, Choksi was detained in Dominica for 'illegal country' after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued. However, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal claimed that his client was kidnapped by some persons from Antigua who brought him to Dominica. Taking on the government, the opposition had argued that the PNB scam accused was entitled to due process being a citizen of the island nation.

In a new statement, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne remarked, "Let me state here that even though Choksi’s citizenship was unsettled, we respected his legal and constitutional rights as a citizen, and we did nothing to abridge those rights whist he was on Antiguan and Barbudan soil". According to him, the “the better option would have been to have the Indians come here, bring a plane and pack him on the plane and send him back to India" if his government was keen to get rid of the fugitive.

Moreover, he stressed that no consideration was ever given to such a proposition.

Previously, Browne has not only affirmed his government's intent to revoke Choksi's citizenship but also claimed that the PNB scam accused had funded the aforesaid opposition party. It is pertinent to note that the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the repatriation of the diamond merchant, allowed him to meet his legal counsel and adjourned the matter to 9 am on June 2. While Choksi has tested negative for COVID-19, he has been admitted to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.

'Abduction' charge gets amplified

Incidentally, Browne's intervention comes hours after Dominican Leader of Opposition Lennox Linton alleged that his country, Antigua and Barbuda and India had colluded to thwart Choksi's legal options. He claimed that the fugitive was brought to Dominica to facilitate his transfer to India without having to wait on the outcome of the ongoing extradition proceedings scheduled for hearing in November 2021". Moreover, he alleged that the airport staff had been instructed to not take pictures of the Bombardier Global 5000 jet allegedly sent by India.

Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, the fugitive has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018.