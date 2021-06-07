Mehul Choksi Case: Dominica Hospital Denies 'shock' Claim; Argues 'bruises Due To Scuffle'

Addressing the reports on fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi's injuries, unnamed doctors of Dominica China Friendship Hospital stated that the bruises borne by Choksi are 'very common' when a fugitive who is trying to escape is nabbed by the cops. Dismissing allegations of Mehul Choksi's lawyers who have claimed that 'torture' in Dominican Police custody, the hospital where the fugitive continues to be admitted stated that if he was tortured the nature of the injury should have been severe.

They have also denied claims of 'electric shocks' being given to Choksi saying that there are no injuries related to the alleged action. Moreover, the Dominica China Friendship Hospital has discussed the nail injury cited by Choksi's lawyers saying that it is 'an old one' while other bruises could be new and could have been caused by even by a 'slight push.'

"These kinds of injuries are very common when a fugitive is nabbed by cops as the accused always try to escape and get into a fight with the police personnel. So these injuries might be the result of a scuffle during his arrest as if if he was tortured the nature of the injury should have been severe." the sources at the Hospital said.

Mehul Choksi's 'abduction' claims countered

Earlier today, Republic TV accessed footage of a middle-aged man who is perceived to be the 'mastermind' behind Mehul Choksi's escape plan. It is being stated that Choksi before entering Dominica had first made a failed bid to escape from Antigua and Barbuda to Cuba. He later landed up in Dominica as he failed in his plan which entailed the use of the sea route.

This comes in complete contrast to the 'kidnapping' and 'honey trapping' claims made by Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal who said that his client was forcibly brought to Dominica after he was abducted by a gang. Mehul Choksi's wife Preeti Choksi had also shared her suspicions about a "mystery woman" who had allegedly invited the diamantaire to her apartment from where he was 'kidnapped'.

Owner of Gitanjali jewelers, Choksi along with his nephew Nirav Modi is accused of duping the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,500 crore, siphoning off the money using letters of undertaking. India has been formally pursuing his extradition since August 2018.