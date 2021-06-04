Mehul Choksi Case: India's Private Jet Leaves Dominica, Fugitive Remains In Police Custody

After Dominica adjourned Mehul Choksi's extradition hearing, India's special charter plane which had arrived to the Caribbean nation with the Indian authorities, flew out on Thursday night. Bombardier Global 5000 business jet of Qatar Executive Airlines had arrived at the Douglas Charles Airport in Dominica with Indian officials from the CBI and ED on May 28, laden with documents evidencing the fugitive status of Mehul Choksi.

After the Dominica Court adjourned the Mehul Choksi case for several weeks, the private jet departed from the Melville Hall Airport at 8:10 pm on Thursday evening to an unknown destination. At the time of the plane’s departure, Choksi remained in hospital under police guard.

Mehul Choksi Hearing

A Dominican court denied bail to fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi for illegally entering into the Caribbean island nation from Antigua and Barbuda. Following this, the Mehul Choksi case hearing was adjourned for what is estimated to be another 30 days. In his in-person appearance in the Magistrate court, Choksi was spotted in a wheelchair wearing a blue T-shirt, and black shorts. The accused pleaded not guilty for his alleged crimes before the court and submitted that he was allegedly kidnapped and brought to the Island. As per the latest Mehul Choksi news, he continues to remain at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital under police guard.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has asserted that India remains steadfast in its efforts that fugitives are brought back to India. "We will continue to ensure that he is brought back to India to face justice," the MEA stated.

India remains steadfast in its efforts that fugitives are brought back to India. He is currently in the custody of Dominica with some legal proceedings underway. We will continue to ensure he is brought to back India: MEA Spox when asked about fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi pic.twitter.com/carXpf3DfT — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

Mehul Choksi kidnapped?

While reports stated that Mehul Choksi allegedly escaped Antigua & Barbuda fearing revocation of his citizenship, his lawyer has maintained that the fugitive was kidnapped by sub-contractors of an agency, who had been hired for this task. Speaking to Republic TV Mehul Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said, "Everything was going perfect for Mehul Choksi in Antigua. I see no reason, why he would decide to escape from there." The alleged involvement of a woman 'well-known to the family' who reportedly 'honey-trapped' him has also been claimed by the lawyer in the kidnapping.

Owner of Gitanjali jewellers, Choksi along with his nephew Nirav Modi is accused of duping the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,500 crore, siphoning off the money using letters of undertaking. India has been formally pursuing his extradition since August 2018.