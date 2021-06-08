Mehul Choksi Case: Yacht Captain Debunks Abduction Theory, Makes Startling Revelations

In the latest development in the Mehul Choksi case, the Captain of the yacht on which Mehul Choksi was allegedly 'kidnapped' has made a series of new revelations which have suggested that the fugitive diamantaire may not have been on the boat at all.

In an interview with Associate Times, the Captain has revealed that the voyage to Dominica commenced at 11 AM on May 23. This comes in contrast to Mehul Choksi's family's statement which states that Choksi continued to remain in Antigua & Barbuda till 5 PM on May 23.

"We reached English Harbour, Antigua on 22nd for immigration and customs clearance evening. On May 23 morning around 10 am after clearing customs, we left for Dominica at around 11 am as by regulation, you need to leave the country after clearing the immigration and customs. And after covering 11 hours journey, we were able to reach Dominica late evening on May 23 at Portsmouth. Because it was late night when we reached Dominica, we cleared customs and immigration the next day morning", the Captain said.

Even as the 'abduction' theory is being pushed, the Captain has revealed that only two people, other than his staff, were on board his Calliope of Arne Yacht and between their late 50s-60s, unfit to abduct anyone. The captain further assured that 'there was absolutely no unauthorised individual onboard'.

Additionally, the Captain has also said that there was no woman on board which deepens the mystery around 'Barbara'.

Mehul Choksi kidnapped?

While reports stated that Mehul Choksi allegedly escaped Antigua & Barbuda fearing revocation of his citizenship, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal has maintained that the fugitive was kidnapped by sub-contractors of an agency, with the involvement of a woman 'well-known to the family' who reportedly 'honey-trapped' him.

Yesterday, Republic TV accessed footage of a middle-aged man who is perceived to be the 'mastermind' behind Mehul Choksi's escape plan. It is being stated that Choksi before entering Dominica had first made a failed bid to escape from Antigua and Barbuda to Cuba. He later landed up in Dominica as he failed in his plan which entailed the use of the sea route.

A Magistrate court in Dominica has denied Mehul Choksi bail noting that he was at 'flight risk' and has extended his custody at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital till the next hearing on June 14. Meanwhile, the Dominica High Court will hear Choksi's habeas corpus petition and bail plea on June 8, Tuesday.