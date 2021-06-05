Mehul Choksi Entered Dominica With A Hungarian, Indian & A Britisher; Passports Accessed

In a sensational development, Republic Media Network has exclusively accessed copies of the passports of the 'mystery trio' who are speculated to have entered Dominica along with fugitive ex-diamantaire Mehul Choski. In an explosive revelation even as Choksi fights deportation, passport copies of three individuals who allegedly entered Dominica with him - identified as Gurmit Singh, Gurjit Singh and Barbara Jarabica - have been accessed by Republic TV.

As per the passport copies accessed by Republic, Gurmit Singh is an Indian national while Gurjit Singh is a British citizen. The 'mystery woman' who was later identified as Barbara Jarabica is a Hungarian national. Here are the copies of the passports of the 'mystery trio' accessed by Republic:

Gurjit Singh, British Citizen:

Barbara Jarabika, Hungarian national:

Gurmit Singh, Indian national:

Dominica magistrate court denies bail to Mehul Choksi

On Thursday, a Magistrate court in Dominica rejected Choksi's bail plea saying that it was not convinced that the diamantaire will stay in Dominica during the trial, considering the "severity" of the matter. Choksi's lawyers have alleged that he was kidnapped, beaten and unwillingly brought to Dominica and that he would not be able to leave the country due to ill-health and extradition proceedings in Antigua & Barbuda. Choksi is currently housed in Dominica-China Friendship Hospital under police guard.

On Friday, Mehul Choksi had filed a plea seeking bail in the Dominican High Court. This will be heard on June 8. Meanwhile, the next hearing on his bail plea in the Magistrate's court is scheduled for June 14.

Mehul Choksi arrested

Mehul Choksi purportedly went "missing" after going out for dinner in Antigua island on May 23 and could not be traced even though his vehicle was traced in the Jolly Harbour later. Following a yellow notice alert, Dominican authorities arrested Choksi for allegedly illegally entering the country via Toucari Beach. While Choksi is seeking to be repatriated to Antigua where he enjoys citizenship, Antigua PM Gaston Browne has now refused to grant him entry in Antigua and asked the Dominican government to directly deport him to India. An eight-member team of the CBI, the ED, and the Ministry of External Affairs had flown to Dominica to pursue the case for Choksi's deportation, but has now returned to India.

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi have been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018 and India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018. While the UK has ordered Modi's deportation, Choksi is yet to face such heat.