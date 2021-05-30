Mehul Choksi Might Have Taken Girlfriend On Romantic Trip To Dominica, Busted: Antigua PM

In a sensational development, Antigua & Barbuda PM Gaston Browne has revealed that fugitive ex-diamantaire Mehul Choksi might have gone to Dominica on a 'romantic trip' with his girlfriend and was busted, as per Antiguan media reports. Having fled Antigua Island on May 23, Mehul Choksi was traced in Dominica and was nabbed by law enforcement personnel following the yellow notice alert issued for him. As per Antiguan Newsroom, the Antigua PM said that Mehul Choksi might have gone on a trip with his girlfriend to Dominica and had got caught after.

India sent private jet carrying Mehul Choksi deportation documents: Antigua PM

It is pertinent to point out that Mehul Choksi's wife had filed a missing complaint with the Police after the fugitive had gone missing on June 23. Earlier on Sunday, Antigua PM Gaston Browne had informed that India had sent a private jet to Dominica carrying documents related to the deportation of Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore bank loan fraud case, while speaking on a radio show. However, Indian authorities have not confirmed it officially.

As per Antigua News Room reports, a Qatar Airways private jet had landed at the Douglas-Charles airport in Dominica, leading to speculations about the deportation of Choksi who was detained in the Caribbean island nation after his mysterious disappearance from neighboring Antigua and Barbuda. PM Browne further told the radio show that the jet came from India carrying necessary documentation needed for the deportation of the businessman, the media outlet reported. Available data of Qatar Executive flight A7CEE showed that it left the Delhi airport at 3.44 pm on May 28 and reached Dominica at 13.16 local time on the same.

Antigua PM vows to revoke Mehul Choksi's citizenship

Antigua PM Browne on Sunday said that his government is determined to revoke Choksi’s citizenship and to concurrently pursue his extradition to India to face criminal charges, according to reports in Antigua Newsroom. Antigua Prime Minister Browne also said that Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi was funding the main opposition United Progressive Party and that is why the Opposition released a statement in support of Choksi. He also mentioned that there has been no violation of Choksi’s legal and constitutional protections, despite the decision to revoke his citizenship. Browne, added, "We live in a globalized world where cooperation among states is required to fight and defeat criminals."

First picture of Mehul Choksi in custody

In the picture accessed by Republic TV, a pale-faced and red-eyed Choksi behind the bars stared at the camera through the prison grill. The runaway diamantaire is accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Having fled Antigua Island on May 23, Choksi was traced in Dominica and was nabbed by law enforcement personnel following the yellow notice alert issued for him.