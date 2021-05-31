Mehul Choksi Shifted To Hospital From Quarantine Centre In Dominica, Tested For COVID-19

Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi who is under the Dominican Police custody has been shifted to a hospital on Sunday, sources reported. After Mehul Choksi was arrested, he was sent to the Government Quarantine Facility. Thereafter, the Dominican Court had ordered the authorities to admit him to a hospital, and test him for COVID-19.

Following the protocols, Choksi was shifted to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital from the quarantine centre. His test reports for COVID-19 came negative on Sunday however, he continues to remain in the Hospital, as per latest reports.

India seeks Mehul Choksi's deportation

India has been strongly pursuing Mehul Choksi's extradition from Dominica and has asked the country to treat Mehul Choksi as 'a fugitive Indian citizen' and hand him over to Indian authorities for deportation. Even though Choksi has assumed Antigua citizenship, the Indian government has clarified that there is no case for him to deny his Indian citizenship as any other citizenship is a front to hide his alleged crimes. Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne has avered support to India on this and has urged Dominica to deport him to India.

"We respect the jurisdiction of the court over this matter. My request on behalf of the state, for Dominica to consider deporting Choksi directly to India, as a form of state cooperation to apprehend a fugitive, is perfectly acceptable," said Antigua PM Gaston Browne.

A charter plane with all necessary evidence and documents has reportedly been sent to Dominica to back India's case in a hearing which is scheduled for June 2. India has also announced that it is sending it's High-Commissioner based in Trinidad & Tobago to Dominica on June 3 to seek his extradition.

Mehul Choksi had fled from Antigua on May 23, with the Indian and Caribbean governments and law informant agencies on the lookout for him. His latest images were accessed by RepublicTv on Saturday which showed Choksi with a red-eye and several bruises up his arms.