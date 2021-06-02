Mehul Choksi To Be Repatriated To India? Former CBI Director Explains Legalities, Caveats

Former Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) AP Singh while talking to ANI on Wednesday explained the legality, jurisdiction and various possibilities pertaining to Mehul Choksi's deportation to India from Dominica.

While speaking to ANI, AP Singh explained how Dominica and law enforcement agencies, unless the court rules otherwise, can smoothly deport him to India because he is an Indian citizen.

He continues, "Detention process should be accelerated as the controversial diamond merchant Mehul Choksi has no locus standi to continue in the land of Dominica. Therefore, Dominica officials can deport him to India whenever."

AP Singh informed that a multi-agency team led by a CBI DIG has arrived in Dominica to retrieve the absconding diamond fraudster. They have been arguing that Choksi is an Indian citizen with an Interpol Red Notice against him.

The former CBI Director further clarified, "Because Choksi is a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda too, the Indian government can get Choksi back following an extradition process. However, this will require hearings before courts of law in Antigua."

(A Red Notice is an international wanted person's notice, but it is not an arrest warrant)

"Abduction allegations can twist the process"

Mehul Choksi has accused the Dominican government of being involved in the 'abduction' of the fugitive from Antigua and Barbuda. After he was reported missing on May 23, Choksi was detained in Dominica after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued. However, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal claimed that his client had "torture marks" on his body and was kidnapped by some persons from Antigua who brought him to Dominica.

Former CBI Director AP Singh said, "Now, abduction allegations would render a new angle totally onto the whole story. If he had voluntarily visited Antigua's neighbouring Dominica then he could be arrested by Dominica officials on the basis of the Interpol Red Notice against him."

However, if he claims to have been ill-treated, kidnapped or forcibly grabbed by the Dominica-cum-Indian officials, he is empowered by human rights to argue in the courts of Antigua owing to his acquired citizenship in the country, AP Singh said. Choksi took the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018.

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was taken under police custody by the Dominican Police on May 26. Choksi is alleged to be the co-mastermind behind the Rs. 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. He has alleged through his lawyers that he was abducted on May 23. According to his claims, people with "links to India" abducted him in association with Antiguan officials.