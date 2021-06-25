'Mehul Choksi Was Kidnapped': Dominica LoP Makes Big Claim; Wants Fugitive Back In Antigua

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, Dominica's Leader of Opposition Lennox Linton claimed that Mehul Choksi was "kidnapped" and forcefully brought to his nation. Dubbing this as a "scandal", he alleged that the Dominica government had a role to play in the fugitive's "abduction". He maintained that Dominica had no business in this matter and opined that he should be repatriated to Antigua and Barbuda.

However, it is pertinent to note that Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne has publicly refused to accept him and backed his extradition to India. Linton also questioned why the local authorities had not detained or questioned other passengers and crew of the boat on which Choksi reached Dominica. Revealing that he was in touch with the lawyers of the PNB scam accused, Dominica's LoP indicated that he would speak to the family members of Choksi soon.

Dominica's Leader of Opposition Lennox Linton remarked, "We are saying that there is a very simple solution to this from a Dominica point of view which is in line and in sync with the rule of international law. The prosecutors of Mehul Choksi in Dominica on the charge of illegal entry ought to sign with him a consent order that he goes back to Antigua where extradition proceedings have already commenced against him and he has been living for the past three years as a citizen by investment. It makes a mockery of the rule of law in our part of the world when we Antigua and Dominica are under the jurisdiction of the very same East Caribbean Supreme Court."

"No other passenger or crew on that boat was held by Dominican authorities and charged with illegal entry. If Mehul Choki was forced on that boat and brought to Dominica and was an illegal entrant into Dominica, what happened to the other people who brought him? None of them were asked questions. None of them were charged. Two passengers of Indian descent were allowed to come into Dominica," he added.

Mehul Choksi's legal woes

Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the PNB using letters of undertaking. He secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. While India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018, Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on October 14, 2019. The Mehul Choksi citizenship issue gained traction again after he was reported "missing" on May 23 after going out for dinner.

Four days later, the Dominican government issued an official statement confirming that the fugitive had been detained for illegal entry into the country. Thereafter, the Antigua and Barbuda PM refused to accept him back and held that the PNB scam accused can be repatriated to India on being declared persona non grata by Dominica. As per an order dated June 14, Dominican High Court judge Wynante Adrien-Roberts rejected Mehul Choksi's bail plea deeming him a "flight risk". Technically in judicial custody until June 25, Choksi is still admitted to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.