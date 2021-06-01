Mehul Choksi's Extradition: ED To File An Application Before Dominican Court Tomorrow

As a part of India's efforts to extradite fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to file an application before the Dominican Court on Wednesday, source said. The ED application will include details of crimes committed by Choksi. Additionally, it will also furnish details that will state on what grounds can Mehul Choksi be deported to India. The fugitive diamantaire is currently in the custody of the Dominican CID.

ED to file an application before Dominican Court seeking Mehul Choksi's extradition

According to reports, the agency though the government is trying to ensure that matter does not face any hurdles or get stuck with legalities. Therefore, the ED will be presenting the application to the court. The application mainly contains evidence of crimes committed by the fugitive Indian businessman. The ED is also seeking Mehul Choksi's deportation to India as soon as possible. Moreover, sources further stated that series of meetings have already taken place between Indian and Dominican officials.

Indian has also raised the issue with Dominica through its diplomatic mission in TriTrinidad and Tobago and stated that Choksi is an economic offender. Moreover, it has also informed that Mehul Choksi remains an Indian citizen. Apart from the ED, it is also being reported that a two-member CBI team will also be joining the ED to present the evidence to the Dominican Court. India has already sent a chartered flight which is in Dominica in case of an extradition success.

Antigua PM vows to revoke Mehul Choksi's citizenship

Antigua PM Gaston Browne on Sunday said that his government is determined to revoke Choksi’s citizenship and to concurrently pursue his extradition to India to face criminal charges, according to reports in Antigua Newsroom. Antigua Prime Minister Browne alleged that Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi was funding the main opposition United Progressive Party and that is why the Opposition released a statement in support of Choksi. The charge has however been denied by the United Progressive Party chief Harold Lovell. The Antigua PM had mentioned that there has been no violation of Choksi’s legal and constitutional protections, despite the decision to revoke his citizenship. Browne, added, "We live in a globalized world where cooperation among states is required to fight and defeat criminals."