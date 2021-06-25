Mehul Choksi's Family Not Allowed To Meet Him; Lawyers' Visiting Hours Restricted: Sources

In yet another setback to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, sources reported on Friday that Dominican police have restricted his visitation timings during court hours (9 AM to 2 PM). Moreover, Choksi's family members including his brother Chetan Choksi have not been allowed to meet him. Sources further report that Chetan Choksi himself is under heavy police surveillance, with his movements being tracked. Choksi has been denied bail by the Dominican High Court as he was a 'flight risk'.

Choksi's visitation timings restricted

On June 12, Dominican High Court stated that Choksi has no ties to Dominica and the court cannot impose any conditions which will assure it that he wouldn't abscond. The court also highlighted that Mehul Choksi didn't offer any strong surety before the court while he sought bail and he's a flight risk too, noting that his trial has not started yet. Choksi has already been declared a 'prohibited immigrant' by the Dominican government on May 25, warning Choksi that he is not allowed to enter Dominica and that the police have been instructed to take all necessary action to have him repatriated. The CBI, MEA and ED also have filed separate affidavits challenging Choksi's plea, seeking his extradition.

Mehul Choksi arrested

Mehul Choksi purportedly went "missing" after going out for dinner in Antigua island on May 23 and could not be traced even though his vehicle was traced in the Jolly Harbour later. Following a yellow notice alert, Dominican authorities arrested Choksi for allegedly illegally entering the country via Toucari Beach. While Choksi is seeking to be repatriated to Antigua where he enjoys citizenship, Antigua PM Gaston Browne has now refused to grant him entry in Antigua and asked the Dominican government to directly deport him to India. An eight-member team of the CBI, the ED, and the Ministry of External Affairs had flown to Dominica to pursue the case for Choksi's deportation, but have now returned to India.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, have been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018 and India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018. While the UK has ordered Modi's deportation, Choksi is currently housed in Dominica-China Friendship Hospital under police guard after being denied bail.