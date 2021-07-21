Melbourne Couple Gets Jailed For Having Enslaved Indian Woman For 8 Years

An Australian woman who reportedly showed no remorse for having enslaved another woman for eight years in Melbourne has been sentenced to a jail term of the same time period. As per reports, Kumuthini Kannan was found more morally culpable than her husband, Kandasamy Kannan, who was also described to the court as being susceptible to a degree of domination by his wife. The couple was convicted of enslaving a Tamil woman from India in their Mount Waverly home between 2007 and 2015.

The court has ordered the 53-year-old woman to serve at least four years of her eight-year maximum sentence with the 57-year-old husband bound to serve at least three years of his six-year term handed on July 21. As per a report from The Guardian, Justice John Champion told the Victoria supreme court on Wednesday, “No one has expressed any sense of regret or sorrow – it’s a fairly remarkable absence of humanity.” Reportedly, the Australian court failed to come to terms with the reality of their situation which also included not arranging care for their three special needs children.

In the session which was live-streamed, the judge said, “Your primary focus seems to have been on yourselves...You both grossly exploited a vulnerable person for which you should be ashamed ... I am quite convinced that you both believe you did nothing wrong.”

Who is the victim?

The victim, who was kept as a slave by the couple for eight years, came to Australia twice to live with Kannans in 2002 and 2004 before returning again on a one-month visa in 2007. As per the report, the woman left school before the end of her first year of formal education at the age of six and from the age of 12, she worked in fields, taking on menial work at building sites before moving into cooking.

Reportedly, the victim had married and had four children but was widowed young and left to raise her remaining family alone. The judge noted that the woman’s life in India was dominated by a financial struggle. However, even though she desperately pleaded to be allowed to return to her family, the victim was forced from 2007 to work up to 23 hours a day caring for the Kannans, their children and cooking, cleaning among other chores.

IMAGE: Pixabay/Representative