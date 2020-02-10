The Debate
Melbourne's Iconic Hosier Lane Arts Destroyed By Masked Vandals

Rest of the World News

The iconic Hosier Lane in Melbourne which is famous for its graffiti artworks was vandalised by a group of people in masks, the incident was filmed by visitors.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Melbourne

The iconic Hosier Lane in Melbourne which is famous for its graffiti artworks was vandalised by a group of people in masks. The visitors who filmed the entire incident and posted the footage on February 9 on social media showed at least ten people with masks defacing the inner-city lane with paint-filled fire extinguishers. According to international reports, the group stormed the tourist spot famous for the urban art with makeshift spray guns on the night of February 8, but the vandals were not stopped by a single onlooker. 

Some international reports have also stated that the vandalism was planned as the group of men who attacked the Hosier Lane were accompanied by two cameramen and even operated a drone during the cultural attack. The artworks by famous artists which were displayed along the lane are now indistinguishable. Many people have taken on the social media slamming the people seen in the footage who did not stop the vandals from inflicting more damage.

Lord Mayor called it 'unacceptable' 

Lord Mayor of the City of Melbourne called the incident 'unacceptable' and further added that the act of vandalism particularly damaged the pavement and cobblestones. She also updated that the council contractors cleaned the cobblestones and curbing and the incident which took place over the weekend has also been reported to the Victoria Police.

However, some critics reportedly believe that the wall is a part of the culture but it did not require to be dealt with the police. Chase Joslin who works at the Culture Kings on Hosier Lane told an international news outlet that the artists can always come down to paint it all over again. 

