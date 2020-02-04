Melodic Alarm Tunes May Help You Wake Up Better In The Morning: Study

A study was conducted which revealed that melodic tuned alarms may help us wake up better in the morning. The research suggests that the sounds people wake up to could be affecting how groggy and clumsy they feel in the morning. Melodic alarms could enhance alertness levels as compared to harsh alarm tones which may increase levels of morning grogginess. The study noted that it is an important implication for anyone who needs to perform soon after waking up which includes shift workers and emergency first responders.

Harsh alarm tune may disrupt brain activity

A harsh alarm tune might disrupt or confuse our brain activity during waking up while a melodic or smooth sound may help us switch to a waking state in a more effective way. The research involved 50 participants using a specially designed online survey that enabled them to remotely contribute to the study from the ease of their own home. Each person registered what type of sound they used to wake up, and then rated their grogginess and alertness level against standardised criteria for sleep inertia, an impaired state of brain present immediately after awakening. The researchers added that the finding may help contribute to the design of more structured interventions for people to use on their own devices to wake up properly.

Melodic alarms improve work performance

The researchers noted that further studies are needed to better understand the precise combination of melody and rhythm that might work best. In addition, the researchers said that most people use alarms to wake up but the tune they choose may have a greater impact. Lead author of the study, McFarlane, said that if people do not wake up properly, their work performance can be hampered for four hours. A study was done by the National Institute of Industrial Health where participants who were suddenly forced awake had higher blood pressure and heart rate than those who woke up on their own time. The sound of the alarm can raise our blood pressure very easily.

