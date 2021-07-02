Melting Homes, Shrunken Shoes And Warped Candles; Canada Heatwave In Pics

Quick links:
Timelapse recorded a pile of gummy bears turning into a gummy puddle as heatwave gripping Canada's Pacific Northwest is breaking temperature records.
A sweltering heatwave that has settled over western Canada for several days is believed to be a contributing factor in dozens of sudden deaths.
Cpl. Mike Kalanj of Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the detachment responded to 25 sudden-death calls in a 24-hour period starting Monday
An excessive heat warning remained in effect for parts of the interior Northwest and western Canada.
The humidity made it feel close to 104 degrees (40 Celsius) in areas that aren’t near water, Environment Canada said.
Canada's Lytton town set a new all-time heat record of 49.6°C. Wildfires spread from the blazes sparked by the heatwave.