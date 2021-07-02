Last Updated:

Melting Homes, Shrunken Shoes And Warped Candles; Canada Heatwave In Pics

"The temperatures recorded this week are unprecedented - lives have been lost and the risk of wildfires is at a dangerously high level," said Canadian PM

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Canada heatwave
1/9
AP

Timelapse recorded a pile of gummy bears turning into a gummy puddle as heatwave gripping Canada's Pacific Northwest is breaking temperature records. 

Canada heatwave
2/9
AP

A sweltering heatwave that has settled over western Canada for several days is believed to be a contributing factor in dozens of sudden deaths.

Canada heatwave
3/9
AP

Cpl. Mike Kalanj of Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the detachment responded to 25 sudden-death calls in a 24-hour period starting Monday

Canada heatwave
4/9
AP

Officials set up cooling centres, distributed water to the homeless and took other steps.

Canada heatwave
5/9
AP

An excessive heat warning remained in effect for parts of the interior Northwest and western Canada.

Canada heatwave
6/9
AP

Temperatures in the Vancouver area reached just under 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius).

Canada heatwave
7/9
AP

The humidity made it feel close to 104 degrees (40 Celsius) in areas that aren’t near water, Environment Canada said.

Canada heatwave
8/9
AP

Canada's Lytton town set a new all-time heat record of 49.6°C. Wildfires spread from the blazes sparked by the heatwave.

Canada heatwave
9/9
AP

In Canada, British Columbia’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, said her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths”.

