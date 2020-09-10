Members Agree On 'collective Response To COVID-19' At WHO's South-East Asia Region Session

The 73rd session of WHO South-East Asia Region was held via video-conferencing on September 9 under the Chairmanship of Anutin Charnvirakul, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health Thailand. During the session, which was also attended by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, member states signed the SEAR Member States’ Declaration coming together to ensure a "collective response to COVID-19 in South-East Asia Region."

Emphasis on 'equitable healthcare' during the pandemic

According to the terms of the official declaration, member states joined hands, reaffirming the importance of Universal Health Coverage and Primary Health Care services for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19. Under the agreement, the member states emphasized the need to prioritize investment in healthcare to ensure equitable access by all people, including vulnerable populations during the pandemic.

The agreement also discussed sustaining essential health services and public health programs to build better health systems along with prioritizing the health of the population and saving lives by allocating adequate health budget during and after the pandemic.

Another important aspect of the agreement is to ensure occupational health, safety and wellbeing of health professionals and other related workers, strengthen the safety of patients and the people through adequate public health and social measures.

They also emphasised on the need to expand multi-sectoral collaboration, through a government and society approach, including effective risk communication, community engagement, and management of the infodemic. Keeping the uncertainty around the pandemic in mind, the member states agreed for a global discussion on equitable allocation of vaccines, medicines and diagnostics.

Discussion on strengthening the regional collaboration to support SEAR Member States along with particular strengthening capacity for preparedness, surveillance and rapid response was also discussed in the agreement along with the need to manage the supply chain management of medicines and medical supplies.

The member states also discussed the need to identify gaps and strengthen core capacities as required by the International Health Regulations 2005.

