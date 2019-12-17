Incredible Memes That Defined A Decade And Broke The Internet In 2010s

In 2010, the internet grew into a force that possessed power beyond our wildest dreams. Platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit have become mainstream and became the internet's go-to places. With that connectivity came the sharing of hashtags, trending topics and of course memes.

Defining a decade

As we are near the end of a decade let us look back at the memes that have defined the decades and defined the 2010's. 2010 was defined by a meme that was made out of the colourful interview of Antoine Dodson from Huntsville who bravely defended his sister from an attempted assault.

In 2011 we got the condescending Willy Wonka meme that was basically a snippet from Hollywood icon Gene Wilder's Willy Wonka.

2012 saw the rise of a meme featuring Kimberly Wilkins after she was interviewed about escaping a fire. 2012 was also the year of the rise of Grumpy cat whose real name was Tardar Sause. It was also the year the internet became obsessed with the meme about crying Michael Jordan.

2013 was the year of Doge or more specifically Shiba Inu memes.

2013 also introduced us to adorable Side-eye Chloe.

Chrissy Teigen is the unofficial patron saint of Twitter according to users of the platform, 2015 saw Teigen making the iconic face at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards.

2016 Introduced the online world to Arthur Fist. The moment from the PBS series Arthur has been memorialized in meme form forever.

2016 also saw the rise of Dark Kermit.

2017 was the year of the blinking white guy meme.

Arguably the biggest Meme of 2019 has to be Baby Yoda from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Baby Yoda's cuteness took the world by storm instantly and the meme is almost everywhere.

2017 was the year of the blinking white guy meme.

Arguably the biggest Meme of 2019 has to be Baby Yoda from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Baby Yoda's cuteness took the world by storm instantly and the meme is almost everywhere.

