Memorial Services For Slain Protesters Become Centre Of Anti-government Protests In Iran

New protests erupted across cities of Iran on Thursday during memorial services held for multiple anti-government protesters who were slain in the crackdown by security forces, Iran International reported. The protests were also centered around the Iranian capital of Tehran, where a large crowd had gathered to pay respects to Hamidreza Rouhi at Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery.

Rouhi, who was a college student with a career in modeling since childhood, was killed near his residence in the neighbourhood of Shahr-e Ziba on November 18. His memorial was held on Thursday to mark 40 days since his death. As per videos circulating on the internet, protesters began chanting slogans against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the memorial service, because of their belief that the leader had ordered the killing of civilians.

"Freedom", “Death to Dictator" and “Down with the Dictator” were some of the slogans heard during the protest. “Poverty, corruption, high cost of living, We will continue until the toppling [of the regime]”, the protesters said. As a result, security forces resorted to the use of shotgun pellets and tear gas to subdue the protesters, who then started setting fire to trash cans to neutralize the effects of the released gas.

Iranian security forces target funerals, memorial services

While many took part in the protest over the death of Hamidreza, the deceased student’s parents were unable to attend the memorial service due to restrictions imposed by security officials. The 40th day of a person’s demise is regarded as a highly religious and spiritual time in Iran. In historic events that led to the 1979 revolution, memorials held on the 40th day inspired revolutionaries and their demonstrations.

Meanwhile, it is not rare for Iran’s security forces to target funerals and memorial services and inflict violence on protesters. Earlier in November, authorities shot dead a participant named Heydar Mahali at the funeral of 16-year-old Karvan Ghader-Shukri in the city of Piranshahr.