Men And Women In This Nigerian Farming Village Speak Different Languages; Read More

Men and women from the Bendi farming community of Ubang in Nigeria speak different languages. This village of southern Nigeria is, however, proud of its uniqueness and extraordinary tradition. They consider it as a "blessing from God."

As per a BBC report, the speaking pattern is quite unconventional and has no stipulated guide. The words do not have exact meaning or clarity in style and design. The dialect is unique and interesting in its own kind.

As per tradition, the boys in the community usually speak their mother's language until the age of 10. After the said age, they learn the male's language from their father, while the daughters continue to speak in their mother's lexicon. Even though nobody asks a boy to change his dialect, if he fails to learn the gentleman's language after a certain age he is considered "abnormal", Chief Ubang told BBC.

Under the current situation, the people in the community also refer to their staple diet in different names. For example, the staple food is called "irui" by females and "iyong" by males. Similarly, there are different identifications for a myriad of daily use objects like clothes, water, air, fire, etc.

Both men and women understand each other without difficulty

The words are "totally different" on parameters of pattern, alphabet, pronunciation, commonality, and many more, anthropologist Chi Chi Undie told to BBC. However, there are certain words that both men and women share but they are not "related or linked" to the traditional gender roles. Interestingly, the difference in language does not lead to a semantic barrier between the people. Both men and women understand each other fluidly. This is probably because up to a certain age, both the genders speak the same language, Mr Undie explained while speaking to BBC.

No solid source to trace back the origin

Surprisingly, the language has no historical concrete source neither it is written down today. As per BBC, the future of the dialect depends on the past, present and future generations. Additionally, the language, 'Uband' is not taught in regional schools since the community leaders believe that the younger generation will combine them with millennial words, which in turn will wash away the authenticity of the community's traditional language.

Similar concerns were raised by the Linguistic Association of Nigeria. The association fears that approximately 50 out of 500 languages can bear the brunt of time and can be completely lost in the coming years if not taken care of. As per the association, languages of the southeastern and south-central Nigeria's Igbo, southwestern Yoruba, and Sub-Saharan Africa's Hausa are the most endangered languages.

Image: AP/representative