Menthol Cigarettes To Be Banned From EU Markets In 2020: Reports

Menthol cigarettes will be banned from European markets as the new laws which were passed in 2016 come into effect in 2020. In order to prohibit young smokers from buying flavoured cigarettes, the European Union Tobacco Directive laws have outlawed menthol cigarettes. These specific kinds of cigarettes and rolling tobacco will be in markets until 20 May, this year before the ban comes into force.

This edict reportedly came from a series of recommendations regarding the menthol-flavoured cigarettes after a detailed study by the World Health Organisation. The study by EU health aimed to improve the functioning of the internal market for tobacco and other related products. Despite the developments made by the health officials, according to the official website, 26 per cent of the overall European population and 29 per cent of young people aged between 15-24 still prefer smoking.

The new law will also prohibit skinny cigarettes from being sold at EU stores. Reportedly, Philip Morris, the manufacturer of cigarette brands such as Marlboro, tried to appeal against the law change in the European Court of Justice but was unsuccessful. According to the charity ASH, Action on Smoking and Health, outlawing of menthol tobacco will deter young people from smoking.

According to the national news outlet, a spokesperson said that no person may produce or supply a cigarette or hand-rolling tobacco with:

(a) a filter, paper, package, capsule or other component containing flavourings;

(b) a filter, paper or capsule containing tobacco or nicotine; or

(c) a technical feature allowing the consumer to modify the smell, taste, or smoke intensity of the product.

Policies to make smoking less appealing

Amanda Sandford of ASH told a news outlet that such policies will make smoking less appealing. She further elaborated that cigarettes are 'already expensive' and further increase in price will encourage people to quit smoking. If menthol cigarettes are only sold in packs of 20, it will 'hit' poorer and younger smokers harder who are more likely to buy smaller packs according to Sandford. She also said 'there is evidence' that menthol cigarettes relax the airways and flavours masks the 'harshness of smoke' which makes it easier for younger people. However, she further added that it is an 'absolute myth' that 'menthol cigarettes are better for you' as all cigarettes are harmful.

(With agency inputs)