MEPs Vote In Favour Of Resolution Against China's Crackdown On Freedom Of Hong Kong Press

The majority of the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) on Thursday adopted a resolution against intensified Chinese crackdown on media freedom in Hong Kong. The resolution was welcomed by an overwhelming majority of 586 votes in favour with only 46 against the motion and 41 abstentions. The resolution comes after the Beijing-announced National Security Law (NSL) shrunk freedom of the press in Hong Kong and made it "impossible" for human rights groups to work "without fear of serious reprisals", SCMP reported.

Noting the shut down of civil groups, including trade unions and legal societies and the departure of Amnesty International from Hong Kong, the European Parliament also "deplored" the impact of Beijing's sweeping NSL on Hong Kong, citing closures of independent media outlets. The resolution condemned in "strongest terms" the deterioration of the human rights situation in Hong Kong, as per SCMP. It is to mention that under the NSL, Beijing authorities have imposed heavy restrictions on freedom of expression, freedom of association and press freedom.

In addition, the European lawmakers also appealed to the Chinese authorities to repeal the repressive NSL, which was implemented ahead of the Hong Kong elections in 2019. "MEPs call on the Hong Kong government to release all political prisoners and drop charges against all peaceful protestors arrested in recent years," the resolution added, as quoted by SCMP. The NSL was aimed at eliminating applications of pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong. As per reports, the pro-Beijing authorities in Hong Kong now view political participation as subversive and authorities are targetting many across a broad cross-section of the population under the NSL.

Eroding freedom and human rights engulfs Hong Kong

The European Parliament adopted the resolution after Beijing appointed former People's Liberation Army (PLA) official as the new chief of Chinese-led garrison in Hong Kong. The appointment came at the heels of the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong, which was largely dominated by Pro-Beijing candidates after a rigorous nomination process ruled out most pro-democracy nominees in a bid to adhere to "patriots ruling Hong Kong policy" under the NSL. Meanwhile, China has repeatedly denied all allegations stemming from violations of human rights in Hong Kong, claiming that the laws ensure the preservation of order after prolonged unrest.

(Image: AP)