Merkel’s Successor Challenges Critics, Says ‘back Me Or Sack Me’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s successor hit at her critics, on November 22, after she survived an effort to oust her from the party leadership. The Chairperson of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer addressed a party convention in Leipzig for nearly 90 minutes where she challenged her critics to come out and say it clearly if they didn’t like her leadership.

“If you are of the opinion that the path that I want to take together with you is not the right one, then let’s say it clearly, let us end it, here and now and today,” Kramp-Karrenbauer threatened to step down.

“But, dear friends, if you are of the opinion that you want this Germany, if you are of the opinion that we should take this path together...then let’s roll up our sleeves and get going here and now,” she added.

Takes jibe at rival Merz

The address was followed by a standing ovation by more than 1000 participants at the convention. Kramp-Karrenbauer, who took the reins of the party in 2018 after Merkel’s decision to not run for the fifth term, took a jibe at her rival Friedrich Merz and other critics for questioning the leadership style of the German Chancellor. Recently, Merz, who was defeated by Kramp-Karrenbauer for the party leadership, had called the government’s image ‘abysmal’. It was expected that Merz will retaliate but he rather praised the party chief for her “scrappy, courageous and forward-looking speech.” “We are loyal to our chairwoman, to our party leadership and to the government,” he said.

'Maximum bureaucracy reduction'

Merkel, in July 2019, had given Kramp-Karrenbauer the defence portfolio which was considered as an attempt to enhance her profile before the all-important 2021 elections. During her speech, the Defence minister called for fewer regulations and more freedom. “We need maximum bureaucracy reduction and more speed in planning law. Fewer regulations and requirements, but more freedom of design & faster approval procedures. Finally more courage and freedom!” she said.

(With AP Inputs)