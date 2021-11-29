Merriam-Webster Picks "Vaccine" As The Word Of The Year For 2021

There's no denying the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced our lives to a great extent. From quarantine to vaccination, from social distancing to sanitization, we have become accustomed to a lot of new terms. An American publishing company, Merriam-Webster, has announced that the word "vaccine" is its 2021 word of the year. "This was a word that was extremely high in our data every single day in 2021", Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor-at-large, told The Associated Press.

"It really represents two different stories. One is the science story, which is the remarkable speed with which the vaccines were developed. But there are also debates regarding policy, politics, and political affiliation. It’s one word that carries these two huge stories", he further said. The word was selected by the "vax" as word of the year from the folks who publish the Oxford Dictionary. This came after Merriam-Webster chose the term "pandemic" as the top of the lookups last year on its official website. Sokolowski said, "The pandemic was like a gun going off, and now we have the aftereffects." After the first COVID-19 jab was administered in New York in December, lookups for "vaccine" at Merriam-Webster increased 601% in 2020.

The American Publishing company recorded an increase of 1,048% in the number of lookups this year compared to 2019. Meanwhile, debates over inequitable distribution, vaccine mandates, and various other discussions related to COVID-19 shots kept interested of the people high, said Sokolowski. The term "vaccine" was not invented in a day or due to the pandemic that occurred in 2019. Sokolowski said it was first used back in 1882, but references claim it was even earlier. It was related to fluid from cowpox pustules used in inoculations.

According to Merriam-Webster, the word "vaccine" is taken from the New Latin "vacina" which goes back to Latin’s feminine "vaccinus" meaning "of or from a cow". The Latin word for cow is "vacca" which is akin to the Sanskrit word "vasa". While the world of inoculation dates back to 1714, meaning an act of injection of an "incolum". On the other hand, other dictionary companies choose words of the year by a committee, while Merriam Webster selects words based on lookup data, paying close attention to the increase in usage and, more recently, year-over-year increases in searches. Merriam Webster has been declaring it word of the year since 2008.

Image: Unsplash