Merry Christmas 2020: Santa’s ‘grandchildren’ Spread Joy In Nursing Homes Amid COVID-19

The elderly residents at Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home were emotional, teary, overjoyed this holiday season as volunteers greeted them on video calls.

Written By Zaini Majeed
Santa’s Grandchildren
1/10
AP

Carolina Previtali, 93 is flanked by directors as she talks on a video call with a donor unrelated to her, who sent her a Christmas present through an organization dubbed "Santa's Grandchildren".

Santa’s Grandchildren
2/10
AP

Elderly at Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in northern Italy had largely remained near-total isolation during the pandemic.

Santa’s Grandchildren
3/10
AP

Hosts, protected by a glass window, attend a Christmas concert at the Martino Zanchi nursing home, one of the areas that most suffered the first wave of COVID-19, northern Italy.

Santa’s Grandchildren
4/10
AP

Long-time residents were in disbelief as a staff member read aloud a Christmas greetings over a video call.

Santa’s Grandchildren
5/10
AP

Despite a grim year marked by death and loneliness, the holiday spirit is descending on the Zanchi nursing home.

Santa’s Grandchildren
6/10
AP

Pasqualina Ghilardi, center, is flanked by carer Michela Valle, left, and director Maria Giulia Madaschi, as she talks on a video call with Caterina Damiano, a donor unrelated to her.

Santa’s Grandchildren
7/10
AP

The bearers of glad tidings were the so-called “grandchildren of Santa Claus,” people who answered a charity’s call to spread cheer to elderly nursing home.

Santa’s Grandchildren
8/10
AP

The 'Santa’s grandchildren' program is in its third year. Last year, it matched 2,550 “grandchildren” with residents of 91 nursing homes. 

Santa’s Grandchildren
9/10
AP

Rina Livoli, 101, gestures as she talks on a video call with a donor, unrelated to her, who bought and sent her a lottery ticket as Christmas present. 

Santa’s Grandchildren
10/10
AP

In 2020, at least 5,800 gifts were dispatched to 228 nursing homes around the country by the Santa’s Grandchildren.

