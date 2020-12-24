Merry Christmas 2020: Santa’s ‘grandchildren’ Spread Joy In Nursing Homes Amid COVID-19

Quick links:
Carolina Previtali, 93 is flanked by directors as she talks on a video call with a donor unrelated to her, who sent her a Christmas present through an organization dubbed "Santa's Grandchildren".
Elderly at Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in northern Italy had largely remained near-total isolation during the pandemic.
Hosts, protected by a glass window, attend a Christmas concert at the Martino Zanchi nursing home, one of the areas that most suffered the first wave of COVID-19, northern Italy.
Long-time residents were in disbelief as a staff member read aloud a Christmas greetings over a video call.
Despite a grim year marked by death and loneliness, the holiday spirit is descending on the Zanchi nursing home.
Pasqualina Ghilardi, center, is flanked by carer Michela Valle, left, and director Maria Giulia Madaschi, as she talks on a video call with Caterina Damiano, a donor unrelated to her.
The bearers of glad tidings were the so-called “grandchildren of Santa Claus,” people who answered a charity’s call to spread cheer to elderly nursing home.
The 'Santa’s grandchildren' program is in its third year. Last year, it matched 2,550 “grandchildren” with residents of 91 nursing homes.
Rina Livoli, 101, gestures as she talks on a video call with a donor, unrelated to her, who bought and sent her a lottery ticket as Christmas present.