MERS-CoV: All You Need To Know About Virus That Was First Detected In Saudi Arabia In 2012

As the world continues to battle the threat of coronavirus driven by the Omicron variant, scientists from China's Wuhan have recently warned about a new type of coronavirus strain called NeoCov. It was first discovered in a South African bat population. Despite the fact that NeoCov is known to spread among animals, experts believe it exhibits symptoms that are comparable to SARS-CoV-2 and could also infect humans. As per reports, NeoCov is not a new virus but it is linked to the MERS-CoV virus, which was initially detected in outbreaks in the Middle East in 2012.

MERS-CoV virus first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) is a viral respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus that was initially discovered in Saudi Arabia in 2012. Fever, cough, and breathlessness are common MERS symptoms. Although pneumonia is a common occurrence, it is not always present. In addition, symptoms of the gastrointestinal tract, such as diarrhoea, have also been reported. After MERS was first identified in 2012, several countries have reported cases related to it with the largest outbreaks seen in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Republic of Korea.

MERS-CoV virus can spread from animals to humans

MERS is a zootonic virus, which means it can spread from animals to humans. Initially, the virus's primary host was dromedary camels. People in Saudi Arabia were largely infected through unprotected contact with infected dromedary camels, according to the WHO. It further stated that around 35% of MERS-CoV patients have lost their lives across the globe. As per the report, the virus does not appear to transmit easily from person to person, unless there is close contact.

No vaccine or specific treatments for MERS-CoV so far

According to the WHO, there aren't any vaccines or specific treatments for MERS-CoV as of now, however, various vaccines and medications are under development. Raw or undercooked animal products, such as milk and meat, provide a significant risk of infection from a number of organisms that can cause disease in humans. People with diabetes, renal failure, chronic lung illness, and immunocompromised individuals are believed to be at high risk of severe disease from MERS-CoV infection, the UN health agency stated.

