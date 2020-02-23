Met Office Issues Fresh Yellow Warning As Heavy Rain Hits Parts Of UK

Flood affected communities in the United Kingdom's south of Wales region has been hit with heavy rains sweeping in from southwest of the country. According to reports, the United Kingdom meteorological department has issued a fresh yellow warning for heavy rainfall in the region on Saturday after a brief respite offered by Storm Dennis. The latest rain warning came as the United Kingdom was still trying to cope up with the impact of two consecutive storms that hit the country in the past weekends.

According to reports, as of Saturday ten flood alerts and nine flood warnings remained in place across Wales, mainly near River Severn and River Dee. Meanwhile, in England, nearly 75 flood warnings and 156 flood alerts were put in place in wake of the recent rain alert. According to the Met Department, the yellow warning for heavy rains was issued from 3 am to 3 pm in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northeast of England.

Storm Dennis and Ciara

Strong winds and heavy rains battered parts of Britain as Storm Dennis swept through the country that picked up last weekend. A man died after falling into a river on February 16 in South Wales, the worst-hit region in the United Kingdom. According to reports, the man fell into the River Tawe following which the police launched a search operation. The police later informed in a tweet that he was found dead further along the river in the Trebanos area.

As per reports, Storm Dennis also affected the northwest region of France as approximately 60,000 people suffered power cuts, while rails and traffic were also disrupted in the region.

The reports further stated that winds up to 90mph were recorded in Aberdaron in south Wales and the defence ministry in the country deployed the army to handle the situation. Before Storm Dennis, Storm Ciara had caused similar havoc in the United Kingdom as it led to two of the busiest airports in Europe, Frankfurt in Germany and Amsterdam in the Netherlands, grounding more than 100 flights.

