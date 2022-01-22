Meta Deletes 134 Facebook & Instagram Accounts From Iran For Targeting UK Users

Meta has deleted some 134 fake Instagram and Facebook accounts from Iran over “inauthentic behaviour”. According to a detailed report by the company, Meta said that the deleted accounts were linked to “individuals in Iran” and that they had mostly targeted UK users. It added that these accounts tried to pose as locals from England and Scotland and used either AI-generated profile photos of images of celebrities and media personalities from the UK or Iraq.

“We removed eight Facebook accounts and 126 Instagram accounts from Iran that primarily targeted audiences in the UK, with a focus on Scotland. We found this activity as a result of our internal investigation into suspected coordinated inauthentic behaviour in the region,” Meta said in its report.

Further, the US-based company stated that the deleted accounts had a total of 77,000 unique followers across the said social media platforms. They were believed to be engaged in posting photos and memes that mocked current events in the United Kingdom, such as the introduction of COVID-19 restrictions, as well as materials supportive of Scottish Independence. Meta claimed that these fake accounts “organised” their content around hashtags promoting Scottish Independence, which they misspelt sometimes.

As per the report, the deleted accounts were created as part of a coordinated effort and claimed that despite the attempts to hide their origin, Meta managed to pin the network to people in Iran. The company stated that some of the people involved in creating the alleged network of fake UK accounts could have been teaching English as a foreign language in Iran. It noted that the accounts it removed were related to the network it downed in December 2020, also linked to Iran.

“Although the people behind it attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found links to individuals in Iran, including some with a background in teaching English as a foreign language,” Meta said adding that in total eight Facebook accounts and 126 Instagram accounts were deleted from Iran.

(Image: Unsplash)