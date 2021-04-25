Last Updated:

Mexican Designer Makes Remembrance Bears From COVID Victims' Clothes For Bereaved Families

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, one Mexican cloth designer is now uniting family and friends to the deceased by creating teddies from the clothes they wore last. 

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Remembrance Bears
1/7
Associated Press

Remembrance Bears
2/7
Associated Press

Irma de la Parra was not allowed to visit a dying friend in their final moments. Following her experience, she learned of many families who had never been able to say one last word, or give last hug.

Remembrance Bears
3/7
Associated Press

That when the idea of Remembrance Bears was born. She soon started creating teddy bears out of the clothes of COVID-19 victims so the families could have something tactile to remember people. 

Remembrance Bears
4/7
Associated Press

The photo features one of the teddies created by the designer. Amidst the pandemic, she lost most of her income, but this venture has given her hope. 

Remembrance Bears
5/7
Associated Press

The relatives send her clothes that the COVID victims wore before getting infected. Using the same clothes, De la Parra creates teddy bear’s outer ‘skin’, and then stuffs them.

Remembrance Bears
6/7
Associated Press

De la Parra had long worked making uniforms for daycare centers, so she had the necessary skills and equipment to create the teddy bears. 

Remembrance Bears
7/7
Associated Press

“When we deliver the bears, oh, people are so happy,” De la Parra said. “I feel it is a way to heal their pain a little because they take them with so much affection.”

