Mexican Designer Makes Remembrance Bears From COVID Victims' Clothes For Bereaved Families

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, one Mexican cloth designer is now uniting family and friends to the deceased by creating teddies from the clothes they wore last.
Irma de la Parra was not allowed to visit a dying friend in their final moments. Following her experience, she learned of many families who had never been able to say one last word, or give last hug.
That when the idea of Remembrance Bears was born. She soon started creating teddy bears out of the clothes of COVID-19 victims so the families could have something tactile to remember people.
The photo features one of the teddies created by the designer. Amidst the pandemic, she lost most of her income, but this venture has given her hope.
The relatives send her clothes that the COVID victims wore before getting infected. Using the same clothes, De la Parra creates teddy bear’s outer ‘skin’, and then stuffs them.
De la Parra had long worked making uniforms for daycare centers, so she had the necessary skills and equipment to create the teddy bears.