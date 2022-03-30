Mexican FM Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon Arrives In India To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, arrived in India on Wednesday, marking the start of his first official visit to the nation. According to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Mexican Foreign Minister is in India for a three-day official trip from March 30 to April 1, at the request of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During his visit, Minister Casaubon will also pay a visit to Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, the MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said, “Delighted to welcome Foreign Minister of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon on his first official visit to India.” He stated that talks will include ongoing collaboration and initiatives to further expand the privileged alliance between India and Mexico.

Delighted to welcome Foreign Minister of Mexico @m_ebrard on his first official visit to India.



The visit will involve discussions on our ongoing cooperation and on ways to further strengthen the privileged partnership between India & Mexico. pic.twitter.com/nE2YXYk574 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 29, 2022

As per the press release, both Jaishankar and Casaubon would conduct a thorough assessment of bilateral ties as well as address international topics of mutual concern.

EAM Jaishankar visited Mexico City in September 2021

The Mexican Foreign Minister's trip came after Jaishankar visited Mexico City in September 2021. This exchange of visits would help to solidify and enhance India's and Mexico's special relationship. Currently, Mexico is India's second-largest economic partner in Latin America, and it is a member of the United Nations Security Council alongside India for the years 2021-22.

Last year before the Mexico trip, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar was in the Latin American country on an official visit to explore bilateral ties in trade, investment, as well as other areas.

On the occasion of Mexican independence, Jaishankar during his two-day visit to Mexico paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. On Twitter, he shared photographs from Mexico City. In the photo, he was seen paying his homage to a Gandhi statue.

(Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia)