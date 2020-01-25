Mexican Migration Officials Face Criticism For Using The Word 'rescues'

Mexican immigration officials are reportedly facing criticism after their usage of the word 'rescues' following a confrontation with hundreds of migrants who had been resting in the shade after walking all morning on January 20. According to media reports, hundreds of Central American migrants came to Mexico from Guatemala, hoping that they would get a free passage to the United States but as soon as they reached there, they faced strong resistance from the Mexican national guardsmen.

Scuffle between migrants and national guards

After the confrontation between the security officials and the migrants, Mexico’s National Immigration Institute issued a statement that read, "INM rescues 800 Central American migrants who entered (Mexico) today irregularly." The word 'rescues' managed to grab a lot of eyeballs because the critics say that those requiring rescue usually don't run away from their rescuers. However, media reports have suggested that such euphemism has become the language of immigration policy not just in Mexico, but across the globe.

According to the report, European countries are guilty of using the same terminology for migrants coming from the Mediterranean sea. The United States is also guilty of using the terminology deployed by the Mexican immigration agency. According to international press, Mexican authorities have been using the term for quite a long time now and in some places, it seems a fit, like when they find 100 migrants stuffed inside a trailer in sweltering heat and driver has run-off or when they airlift people stuck in the middle of a desert without water trying to cross the border.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday did not use the word 'rescue' while talking about the incident. Lopez praised the efforts of Mexico's national guardsmen and expressed satisfaction with their actions. He further added that he had instructed his Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard to look after the security of the detained migrants and safely deport them to their respective countries.

