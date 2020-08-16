Mexico's President Says Over 50,000 Jobs Generated In August Amid Pandemic

Due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, offices, schools and colleges across the world have been shut down for a while. Most countries are struggling with a crippling economy including Mexico. However, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador believes that the country will be able to recover from the ongoing pandemic.

On August 15, the Mexican President announced that the nation has added back 52,455 jobs in August itself, which he termed as a sign of huge recovery after the country lost more than 1 million jobs. Hopeful about the current situation, Obrador in a video on Twitter said, “This is a good indicator, We’re going to move ahead in spite of everything because we’re working in a professional manner.”

The Mexican President cited figures from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) on the basis of the employees registered with the institute. Earlier, IMSS had stated that 3,907 jobs were lost in July due to the ongoing pandemic, adding to the 1.1 million jobs which were lost in the last six months.

Mexico currently stands third worldwide for most number of COVID-19 causalities, with a death roll of 55,908. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the nation stand at 517,714. The country’s economy is expected to shrink by 10 per cent or more this year due to ongoing pandemic. However, the increase in jobs as stated by the Mexican president might come as a ray of hope for the citizens of nation.

Mexico bans non-essential travel

On August 14, the US Department of Homeland Security stated that the ban on non-essential travel through border crossings with Canada and Mexico will be extended until September 21. This step has been taken to battle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has taken 171,535 lives in the United States. The Secretary of Mexico Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard said that Mexico will extend the closure of its shared border with the United States for another month for non-essential travel.

The objective behind this measure is to curb the spread of COVID-19. The restriction was first imposed on March 18 and has been renewed monthly since then. It has included the U.S.-Canada border as well. US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said that they are continuing to work with their Canadian and Mexican partners to control the spread of COVID-19, which is why they have decided to extend the limitation of non-essential travel till September 21.

(Image credit: AP)

