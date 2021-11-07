Mexico: 20 Killed, Several Injured After Truck Smashes Into Toll Booth

At least 20 people died and over a dozen critically injured after a truck smashed into a toll booth on a highway in central Mexico on Saturday. According to the officials, the truck was carrying a shampoo base that hit a toll booth on a highway. Later, the giant vehicle rammed into six other vehicles stranded at the toll plaza, authorities told, Associated Press reported on Sunday. According to preliminary investigations, the brakes on the truck, which was transporting shampoo base, apparently failed before it crashed into the toll booth and then the vehicles.

Truck driver including 20 people killed in the accident

Meanwhile, a statement from Mexico’s Federal Roads and Bridges and Related Services agency said the accident caused a large fire on the highway connecting Mexico City with Puebla state. "When crossing the toll booth, the truck dragged six vehicles including some high-end cars, causing the death of 20 people and injuring 3. Among the deceased is the driver of the truck," CAPUFE-- a federal government agency of Mexico that operates and maintains federally owned roads and bridges-- said in a statement. Meanwhile, social media was filled with hundreds of videos showcasing the vehicles igniting back to back following the accident.

One killed, over dozen injured in Pemex Gas Pipeline Explosion

Earlier on November 1, at least one person was killed and over dozen were injured after a series of explosions rocked the central Mexico city of Puebla. A preliminary investigation said the deadly explosion took place due to an illegal tap on a natural gas line. Citing the local authorities, the news agency said that nearly 15-20 homes were also damaged during the explosion. According to Puebla state Governor Miguel Barbosa, the emergency officials were rushed to the site and evacuated the area within 80 minutes after getting an emergency call warning of a gas smell. He said the officials evacuated more than 2,000 people living within the circumference of 2 kilometres after the first explosion took place in the wee hours of Sunday.

Meanwhile, the authorities confirmed that the flames were completely doused only after a heavy rainfall occurred in the evening. Shortly before 7 pm, authorities announced that workers from Mexico’s state oil company had succeeded in closing off the leaking gas. Governor Barbosa said rescue teams with dogs were searching for more possible victims, though there were no reports of missing people. Moreover, the governor assured the locals to nab the person responsible for the death of one person and damage of properties.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP