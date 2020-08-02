Mexico Captures Cartel Leader 'El Marro' Over Violence In Recent Years

Mexico’s federal and state security forces have captured a prominent cartel leader Jose Antonio Yepez, more popularly known as ‘El Marro’, the attorney general’s office of the central state of Guanajuato said on August 2. According to the updates posted by the office on Twitter, El Marro was arrested in a “coordinated operation of both forces. His capture and release of a kidnapped businesswoman have been achieved by the law enforcement officers. The attorney general’s office of the central state of Guanajuato also shared the images of a man held by armed forces.

According to international media reports, El Marro, the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, that also became a prominent point for stealing fuel has been blamed for the drastic spike in crime in the state. Over 3,500 killings took place in the central Mexican state in 2019 that was more than threefold increase since 2016. International media reports have stated that at least 2,293 killings have taken place only in the first half of 2020 in Guanajuato, even though the state was known to be relatively quiet when it came to violence.

El Marro's business & offer by El Mencho

El Marro is also known as ‘Sledgehammer’ is an enterprising criminal in the area. He began flashing in the headlines for allegedly stealing more than a million dollars’ worth of fuel per day from several pipelines radiating from a government-owned oil refinery in the city of Salamanca. Being around 40-year-old, El Marro has reportedly named his organisation, Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, after his hometown.

However, the turning point that caused the violence to increase in the state, as per Mexican media reports, is when El Marro was offered a deal by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes also known as El Mencho in 2017. El Mencho, the drug dealer called for El Marro to keep his fuel-theft business but allow former’s drug mules to transport product through Guanajuato. But, El Marro dismissed the deal and his group members ambushed and killed El Mencho’s emissary at a coffee shop.

