Mexico: Newly Excavated Tools Changed The Timeline Of Human Presence In North America

Archaeologists excavating a cave in central Mexico have unearthed evidence that had once again opened the debate regarding how long people have actually lived in the Western Hemisphere. It was previously believed that humans first populated the Americas between 12,000 and 20,000 years ago, but this new discovery and two papers published in the Journal Nature claim that humans were in Mexico around 30,000 years ago.

'America's first hotel'

According to reports, thousands of stone tools were found during a recent excavation at Chiquihuite Cave in northern Mexico. The study also revealed that the cave in Mexico was not used year-round but was only used as a summer or winter shelter, leading researchers to believe they have found America's oldest hotel.

The researchers have further revealed that the ‘guests’ at the hotel carried strange implements and tools such as recrystallized green limestone and etc. They believe that the cave use to be used as a base of operations while hunting mammals that are believed to have lived in the area.

A second study that takes into account this new finding theorizes that humans were present in small numbers before, during and immediately after the Last Glacial Maximum (about 19,000 - 26,500 years ago) and that large-scale occupation did not take place until a period of abrupt warming (about 12,900 - 14,700 years ago).

The discovery of the fact that humans may have lived in the Americas long before it was previously believed possible raises more questions than it answers and will force archaeologists to reexamine old dig sites that were previously ignored because they were too old to be true.

