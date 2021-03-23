Mexico Condemns Killing Of Mayor Candidate; Police To Respond To Attack 'with All Force'

Mexican officials condemned the killing of the would-be mayor candidate Ivonne Gallegos Carreño in a small town in the southern state of Oaxaca. Carreño was planning to run for mayor in the small town of Ocotlán de Morelos, Oaxaca before she was shot in her car. According to the reports by AP, various analysts said that 18 pre-candidates have been killed so far. The candidates were hoping to participate in the June mid-term elections when they were killed before they began with the formal campaigns.

As per a report released by consultancy firm Etellekt, the killings have been mainly in states like Veracruz, on the Gulf coast, and Guerrero, on the Pacific. However, isolated killings have taken place in various other states. In a statement released by Mexico’s National Women’s Institute, the organization said that “violence against women cannot be allowed or tolerated in a democratic system”. The politicians have been facing threats from drug cartels, political rivals and corrupt police.

This comes just a few days after a group of men armed with guns attacked a patrol of law enforcement bodies in the central Mexican state of Mexico, leaving 13 officers dead. A spokesperson for the regional ministry of security said in a statement, "On late Thursday, a joint convoy of the security ministry and the prosecutor's office of the state of Mexico was ambushed by a criminal group in the Llano Grande district of the Coatepec Harinas municipality. Currently, we have information about eight killed officers of the security ministry and five dead employees of the prosecutor's office”. The spokesperson also added that the National Guard, army, navy, and intelligence have joined an operation to find those responsible for the attack.

'Mexico will respond to this attack with all its force'

The killing of 13 law enforcement officers in the State of Mexico was the second biggest killing of law enforcement since October 2019. Reports also state that one more attack took place on Thursday in the neighbouring municipality of Almoloya de Alquisiras, with four law enforcement officers having been killed in the incident. After the attack, Rodrigo Martínez Celis, the head of the state Public Safety Department, informed that soldiers, marines, and National Guard troops were combing the area by land and from the air looking for the killers. He also said that the security forced of Mexico will respond to this attack with all its force.

(Image Credits: Facebook/IvonneGallegosCarreño)