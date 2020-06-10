Mexico Confirms 4,199 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Soars To 14,649

Mexico has confirmed 4,199 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 596 new fatalities on June 9. The authorities reportedly suggested that the phase-wise reopening of economic activities will be further extended to curb the spread of deadly disease. According to the international media reports, Mexico has witnessed deaths of up to 1,100 per day last week, but on the other hand, its total daily count had plunged for a few days.

124,301 confirmed cases

According to the John Hopkins tally, the total number of coronavirus cases in Mexico stands at 124,301 with 14,649 deaths. As per the reports, the health officials confirmed that due to low rate of testing, the real numbers would be much more higher than on record.

About one-fifth of Mexico's total coronavirus cases are among the health care officials. On the other hand, the government of Mexico has defended its testing policy and said that in a nation of 125 million, they have conducted 350,000 tests so far. The experts from the Pan American Health Organization reportedly said that the only solution to regulate the virus is testing more and more and to maintain social distancing measures.

The OPS/OMS Mexico tweeted, "The PAHO / WHO virtual press conference on the # COVID19 situation in Mexico begins with the participation of Cristian Morales, Representative in Flag of Mexico and Jean-Marc Gabastou, Health Emergencies Advisor."



Image: AP