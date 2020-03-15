COVID-19: Mexico To Hold 'Distance Healing Holiday' To Promote Prevention Measures

The Mexican government is urging all its citizens to avoid non-essential travelling amid Coronavirus outbreak in the world. According to reports, the Mexican government has asked all its citizens abroad to adhere the each country's restrictive Coronavirus measures. Meanwhile, the Mexican health ministry has agreed to hold 'National Distance Healing Day' in order to promote basic prevention measures.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia Pledge $46 Bn To Tackle Economic Impacts

According to reports, the 'National Distance Healing Day' will be held from March 23 to April 19 to aware people of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Mexican foreign ministry and health ministry issued a joint statement where they said that all embassies abroad will remain open to provide assistance to nationals who need it.

Read: Coronavirus: BJP Chief Nadda Urges Members To Spread Awareness, Postpone Party Programmes

Coronavirus outbreak

According to reports, Mexico has so far recorded 41 cases of Coronavirus since the disease first broke out in December last year. The total number of active cases in Mexico currently stands at 37, of which one patient is under critical condition. As per data, four people in Mexico have recovered fully and the country has not logged any fatality from the disease so far. The health ministry on Sunday recorded a massive spike in cases as the numbers rose from 26 to 41 in just 24 hours.

Read: Maharashtra Health Minister Reviews Preparedness At Hospital Treating Coronavirus Patients

The novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 6,000 lives across the world and has infected over 1,62,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy, Iran, Spain and South Korea are the most affected countries outside mainland China.

Read: PM Modi Participates In SAARC Video Conference To Formulate Joint Strategy To Combat Coronavirus

In the past two weeks, the number of cases reported outside China has increased almost 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has almost tripled, according to the World Health Organisation. There are still 77 countries and territories with no reported cases and 55 countries and territories that have reported 10 cases or less.

(with inputs from agencies)