Mexico Decides To Probe Alleged Human Rights Abuses By Military: All You Need To Know

Lawmakers in Mexico are set to establish a federal commission to probe allegations of human rights abuses by the country's military, following reports that it deployed sophisticated spyware technology. The head of the governing Morena party in the Senate disclosed the development, stating that the commission would comprise lawmakers from both chambers of Congress. It will request a report from the army, subsequent to media reports indicating that it employed Israeli software, Pegasus, to hack into the phone of a leading human rights activist.

“Espionage is delicate and serious in any society and at any time. I have been spied on all my life and I obviously disapprove of any type of improper or illegal espionage," said Senator Ricardo Monreal, as per a report from the Guardian. The Mexican military is facing an inquiry after a group of the country's news outlets published a report alleging that it employed Pegasus, an Israeli spyware tool, to eavesdrop on conversations between activist Raymundo Ramos and multiple journalists. The discussions reportedly pertained to accusations of extrajudicial killings by the army. The allegations are based on a document obtained by the collective Guacamaya, which hacked into military servers last year. The document suggests that in August of that year, the Mexican army monitored private chats between Ramos and reporters from El País and El Universal.

Why did the military spy?

According to media reports, the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab conducted an analysis of Raymundo Ramos' phone and found evidence that it had been targeted with Pegasus during the same time frame that he communicated with journalists about allegations of extrajudicial killings by the Mexican army. The conversations occurred on encrypted messaging platforms, which suggests that only a sophisticated tool like Pegasus could have intercepted them.

In a phone interview, Ramos expressed concern that the spying violated his privacy and human rights, and could potentially endanger himself, his family, his colleagues, and the victims he advocates for. The Mexican military has a history of monitoring activists and journalists, with similar allegations emerging in 2017 when it was accused of hacking the phones of lawyers investigating the disappearance of 43 students in 2014 using Pegasus.